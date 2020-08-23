Of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nellie (Flores) Payne. Surviving is his son, James Gary Randolph Payne and daughters, Debra Lynn (Michael) Roberts, Gwendolyn Robin (Billy) Claggett; five grandchildren, William and Krystal Claggett, Michael and Christopher Roberts Jr., and Virginia (James) Roos; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Roberts, Michael Carter, and James and Lexi Roos; two great-great grandchildren, Beau and Harper Wenger. He is also survived by his brother Joseph (Jay) Payne, numerous nieces and nephews, son-in-law, Raymond Dobson, and special companion and friend Stella Robey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Yolanda Dobson, granddaughter, Christie Lynn Lynch, and daughter-in-law, Karen Payne; brothers, Hubert and Edward Payne, sister, Ruth Calfee, and sister-in-law, Regina Payne.Born October 12, 1932 in Exeter Virginia, he was the son of the late James I. and Clara G. (Kegley) Payne. He retired from Corning Construction in 1985. He then owned and operated Gardon's Pet store in Rockville. He was a special father, grandfather, friend and pet lover. He never met a stranger he didn't like and could light up the room with his smile.Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private viewing at Robert A Pumphreys Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. The family welcomes guests to attend a graveside service at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Rd. Rockville, MD 20851, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome or make a donation to Hospice of Montgomery County. Please view online family guestbook at