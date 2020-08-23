1/
DON PAYNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Don Howard Payne (Age 87)  
Of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nellie (Flores) Payne. Surviving is his son, James Gary Randolph Payne and daughters, Debra Lynn (Michael) Roberts, Gwendolyn Robin (Billy) Claggett; five grandchildren, William and Krystal Claggett, Michael and Christopher Roberts Jr., and Virginia (James) Roos; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Roberts, Michael Carter, and James and Lexi Roos; two great-great grandchildren, Beau and Harper Wenger. He is also survived by his brother Joseph (Jay) Payne, numerous nieces and nephews, son-in-law, Raymond Dobson, and special companion and friend Stella Robey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Yolanda Dobson, granddaughter, Christie Lynn Lynch, and daughter-in-law, Karen Payne; brothers, Hubert and Edward Payne, sister, Ruth Calfee, and sister-in-law, Regina Payne.Born October 12, 1932 in Exeter Virginia, he was the son of the late James I. and Clara G. (Kegley) Payne. He retired from Corning Construction in 1985. He then owned and operated Gardon's Pet store in Rockville. He was a special father, grandfather, friend and pet lover. He never met a stranger he didn't like and could light up the room with his smile.Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private viewing at Robert A Pumphreys Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. The family welcomes guests to attend a graveside service at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Rd. Rockville, MD 20851, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome or make a donation to Hospice of Montgomery County. Please view online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rockville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved