DON REYNARD POPE
On November 13, 2019, devoted husband of Veronica "Ronnie" Pope. He is also survived by his daughter, Laurean T. Pope; stepchildren, Stephen, Shedrick (Jennifer), and Javon Young; brothers, Wayne and Kevin (Lynette) Pope; nine grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25,2019 from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 3000 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concerned Members of Oak Hill Baptist Church, 4200 19th St., NE, Washington,DC 20018. Services by POPE.