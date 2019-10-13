The Washington Post

Don L. Sewell  
(Age 73)  

Don Sewell of North Potomac, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, after a courageous, yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beloved husband of Dorothy Manders Sewell; loving father of Lea Ann Burns (Rob), Elizabeth Perrino, Brandon, Gregory (Katie), Bobby and Billy Sewell. Survived by eight grandchildren; will be missed by brother and sisters-in-law, Kathleen and Fred Dewey, William and Jennifer Manders, and Michael and Phoebe Manders. Loving brother to the late Creed Arthur Sewell and Robert Earl Sewell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
