DON WORTMAN

Don I. Wortman (1927-2020)  

Don Irvin Wortman died March 27, 2020. A veteran of WWII, his 27-year career as a federal government administrator was highlighted by his one-year appointment as Acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, 1977-78. Blessed with an infectious personality and a love of humanity, he was the epitome of a public servant, and he strove to ensure that government worked for the public good. His leadership of various federal programs and agencies helped improve the lives of millions of people throughout the U.S. See his bio at: "en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_I._Wortman"
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020
