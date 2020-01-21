

Dona Lee Brackman



A two time A two time breast cancer survivor, Dona passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in the Reminiscences neighborhood of the Sunrise at Fair Oaks.

Born May 6, 1938-the only child of Nick and Ethel Spickler in Hagerstown, MD, she grew up surrounded by countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. After high school, she studied in Mexico City, Mexico before relocating to Washington DC where she worked at Riggs and Interstate Banks.

While there she met and married Robert "Bob" Brackman, a trumpeter in the US Marine Band. After staying home to raise their two daughters, Dona studied and worked in early childhood education in private centers and public elementary schools. She earned her Associate's Degree from the Montgomery College in Rockville, MD where she also rekindled her interests in painting and poetry, publishing poems in the Red Jacket. She had a great love of words and was an avid crossword puzzler.

A lifelong gardener with a self-proclaimed passion for "digging in dirt" and an encyclopedic knowledge of flowers, she volunteered at Brookside Gardens after her husband's passing.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristen "Kibby" Brackman of Seattle, WA, Amy Evans and son-in-law, Max Evans of Centreville, VA; as well as loving granddaughters, Hannah and Eliza Evans. Memorial donations may be made to Brookside Gardens.