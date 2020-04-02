The Washington Post

DONA McNISH (1929 - 2020)
Notice
Dona D. McNish  

On Sunday, March 29, 2020 of Bethesda/Chevy Chase and most recently Rockville, MD, beloved Mother of Judy Burns (deceased), Rusty McNish (Sharon) and Elise Braddock; grandmother of seven, Joe Burns, Bonnie Burns, Kelly Roth, Juli Virts, Elizabeth Morman, Colleen McNish and Janice Lyerly; great-grandmother of 18 and great-great-grandmother to seven. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
 
A private burial will take place at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Raphael School, 1513 Dunster Lane, Rockville, MD 20854. Please sign the family online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 2, 2020
