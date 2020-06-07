On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Don Alexander died peacefully at home from complications of cancer. He fought the bravest fight imaginable. Don was born on February 19, 1950 in Arlington, VA to John E. Alexander, MD and Anita Richardson Alexander.Don graduated from JEB Stuart High School in 1968 and the University of Richmond in 1972 which led to a variety of careers, first working for the Federal government in Philadelphia, PA and then working several jobs in retail after returning to Northern Virginia. Later he was an antique dealer and finally a realtor at Long & Foster in Reston VA.Don leaves behind a brother, Dr. John M. Alexander, of Richmond, VA and wife, Helen Inconstanti-Alexander, and a sister, Hazel Watson and husband, Chuck. He was the uncle of two nephews Standish Alexander and family, and Sterling Alexander; two nieces Shelley Apperson and family and Rachel Ibbison and family; and numerous cousins. His love of swimming led to many lasting friendships with the Masters Aquatics at Spring Hill; as well as close friendships with his high school and college friends, and his professional colleagues. Don was beloved for his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity and quick wit.There will be a private inurnment. The online guestbook is available at