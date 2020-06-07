DONALD ALEXANDER
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Albert Alexander  
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Don Alexander died peacefully at home from complications of cancer. He fought the bravest fight imaginable. Don was born on February 19, 1950 in Arlington, VA to John E. Alexander, MD and Anita Richardson Alexander.Don graduated from JEB Stuart High School in 1968 and the University of Richmond in 1972 which led to a variety of careers, first working for the Federal government in Philadelphia, PA and then working several jobs in retail after returning to Northern Virginia. Later he was an antique dealer and finally a realtor at Long & Foster in Reston VA.Don leaves behind a brother, Dr. John M. Alexander, of Richmond, VA and wife, Helen Inconstanti-Alexander, and a sister, Hazel Watson and husband, Chuck. He was the uncle of two nephews Standish Alexander and family, and Sterling Alexander; two nieces Shelley Apperson and family and Rachel Ibbison and family; and numerous cousins. His love of swimming led to many lasting friendships with the Masters Aquatics at Spring Hill; as well as close friendships with his high school and college friends, and his professional colleagues. Don was beloved for his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity and quick wit.There will be a private inurnment. The online guestbook is available atwww.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved