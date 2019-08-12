The Washington Post

DONALD ANDERSON (1922 - 2019)
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Asbury Methodist Village, Park View Chapel
211 Russell Ave.
DONALD ANDERSON  

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Don Anderson of Gaithersburg, MD died peacefully at age 97. Born in Spokane, Washington, on May 17, 1922 to the late Carl and Cyrilla Anderson, beloved husband of Mae Elizabeth Anderson (deceased) of Arlington, Virginia.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Anderson (Marcia), Thomas Anderson (Chris) and William Anderson (Kay); grandfather to Philip Anderson, Rick Anderson, James Anderson, Kari Anderson and Jenna Anderson;great-grandfather to Griffon Anderson, Isabella Anderson, and Mae Anderson. A memorial service will be held at the Asbury Methodist Village, Park View Chapel, 211 Russell Ave. on Tuesday, August 13 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2019
