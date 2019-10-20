Donald M. Anderson (Age 87)
July 24, 1932 - October 6, 2019
Passed on October 6, 2019 at Silverado Memory Care in Alexandria, VA after a year of declining health due to a stroke. Born in Sioux City, Iowa he was a resident of Washington, DC, Mr. Anderson is survived by his second wife, Charlotte Anderson; his two daughters , Susan Anderson Smith
and Jeanne Anderson Hulit; and two grandchildren, Katherine D. Hulit and David A. Hulit. He was a retired Foreign Service Officer who was devoted to his work to normalize relations with China from the 1960-1980's. He and his late wife Blanche Anderson, and daughters Susan and Jeanne, were grateful to be part of the team of Americans to open the U.S. Liaison Office in Beijing in 1973. He then served as the first U.S. Consul General for Shanghai after opening the Consulate in 1980 and ended his Foreign Service career as the U.S. Consul General to Hong Kong from 1986-1990. After retiring from the State Department, he served as President of the U.S.-China Business Council. He loved his study of China and representing the United States. His posts included Chinese language school in Taichung, Taiwan, three tours of duty in Hong Kong, staffed the China Desk at the State Department, the U.S. Embassies in New Delhi India, Paris, France, the Liaison Office in Beijing and US Consulate in Shanghai. He and his peers' era of diplomacy was a fascinating time in U.S. and China's relations and their impact changed history. A Memorial Service will be held on November 11, 2019 at All Souls Church, 2300 Cathedral Avenue, NW Washington DC 20008 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Senior Living Foundation of the American Foreign Service by going online to www.SLFoundation.org
and clicking Donate Today in the top right corner. Arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home.