

DONALD PHILIP BAKER

Born February 2, 1937. Died September 30, 2020. He was the son of Donald Baker and Mildred Higgin Baker. He is survived by David R. Bender, Life Partner and niece, Julie Baker Boyer; as well as David's three children, Robert, Scott and Lori; plus many friends and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alfred University, Alfred, NY or the Spanish Steps Foundation, Washington. There will be a private service for the family with interment in the Garth of the Washington National Cathedral. At a later date a Celebration of Phil's Life will be held.



