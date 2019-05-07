DONALD LOFTON BALL, SR.
Departed this life on April 26, 2019. He is survived by his children Donald L. Ball, Jr., Donna Brooks (Anthony) and Patricia Joiner (Murray Joiner, Jr., M.D.); grandchildren, Dana Stassen (James), Jon Little, Murray Joiner, III and Lauren Joiner; great-grandchildren, Carter Stassen, Autumn Little and Kennedy Stassen; sister, Rachel Gould (Kerry) and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Reid Temple, 11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glen Dale, Maryland. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.