DONALD E. BETHEA
Donald E. Bethea, beloved son of Matthew and Virginia Bethea, passed on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Bethea; brothers, Lucius and Norman Bethea. He is survived by fiancé, Vanessa Buchanan, seven daughters, four sons, 21 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by four sisters, Jackie Lindsey (Ronald), Joan Carter, Janet Bowden (Therion), and Rietta Turner (Lewis); three brothers, Matthew Bethea, Jr. (Alice), Robert Bethea (Margaret), William Bethea (Mary). And a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service and internment are private. Memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.