BOWERS Donald Arthur Bowers (Age 87) Passed away on April 28, 2020 at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn, Virginia. Born on June 2, 1932 to the late Clara Alberta Braithwaite and Arthur Wilmer Bowers in Harrisonburg, Virginia, he graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1950. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and became an avid Golden Hokie fan throughout his life. Don began his career with National Steel in Toronto, Ohio, moved to Springfield, Virginia in 1961 to begin his Civil Service career at the U.S. Department of Navy, and retired in 1987. During his career, in 1970, he earned his Masters' degree in Public Administration in Technology and Management from American University. Don was also active within his church, co-teaching Lutheran catechism to eighth graders at Hope Lutheran Church in the 1960s and also youth Sunday School in the 1970s at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. During this time, Don also served as Treasurer on the Lord of Life Church Council for four years. Following his retirement, Don and his wife Lucy enjoyed their golden years at Fawn Lake in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Don loved and excelled in many sports, including football, basketball and baseball in his youth, and becoming an avid tennis and golf player, scoring two "holes-in-one" at Fawn Lake. Don satiated his love of history during his years at Fawn Lake, spending many hours roving the Civil War battlefields and becoming a Civil War History columnist for the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star. In 2010, Don and Lucy moved to Ashby Ponds Retirement Community. Don loved talking to people and spending time with his family and friends. Don is pre-deceased by his sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Leary Baker and his brother Harry (Sonny) Bowers. Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucy Burkholder Bowers of Ashburn, Virginia, his children, Pamela Bowers Anderson (Wilhelm) and Mark Bowers (Susan), his grandchildren, William, Mary Kate, and Anne Bowers, step-grandchildren, Jacqueline Anderson Kenoyer (Jason) and Jessica Anderson, step-great-grandchildren, Joshua and Daniel Kenoyer, brothers, William (Wilma) and Charles (Sharon) Bowers, sisters-in-law, Betty Dovel Bowers, Elsie Hawley Burkholder and Ruby Neale Burkholder Grant (Harry B.) and 18 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Savior's Way Lutheran Church, 43115 Waxpool Road, Ashburn, Virginia 20148, with a reception to follow. Online condolences can be made at www.virginiacremate.com/locations/chantilly-cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or at www.diabetes.org, or to the at www.alz.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020
