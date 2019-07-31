The Washington Post

Donald Brooks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Brooks.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
People's Congregational United Church of Christ
4704 13th Street, NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DONALD BROOKS  

Departed this life on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Brooks; four sons, Brian, Cameron, Louis and Jordan; two daughters Patrice and LaTina; four brothers, Charles, Jr., Carlton, Sr. (Tammy), Kevin and Aaron; five sisters, Regina, Gwendolyn, Belinda, Amanda and Angela; two uncles; three aunts and a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at People's Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street, NW. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.