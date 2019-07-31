DONALD BROOKS
Departed this life on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Brooks; four sons, Brian, Cameron, Louis and Jordan; two daughters Patrice and LaTina; four brothers, Charles, Jr., Carlton, Sr. (Tammy), Kevin and Aaron; five sisters, Regina, Gwendolyn, Belinda, Amanda and Angela; two uncles; three aunts and a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at People's Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street, NW. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.