The Brothers of the Montgomery County Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will conduct an Omega Service for our dear Brother Dr. Donald Buckner at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. Brothers are asked to join the funeral processional at the gates of the cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Prepare for social distancing and wear a face covering.