Donald Edward Burke
december 14, 1922 - august 24, 2019
Donald E. Burke passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 24 at the age of 96. He is survived by his two sons, Gary and Rod Burke (wife, Barbara), three grandchildren, Christopher Burke, Arin Burke and Rachel Tolbert (husband, Johnny) and great granddaughter, Lily Austin Tolbert. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Wilma Mae (Bridges) Burke. He was a long term resident of the Fort Hunt area, a veteran of WWII
and a charter member of Plymouth Haven Baptist Church. Viewing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at the church, 8600 Plymouth Road, Alexandria, Virginia. There will be an 11 a.m. service followed by lunch. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery.