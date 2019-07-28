

Donald F. Burns, Jr

(Age 72)



Of Middletown, MD passed from this life Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born July 4, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Donald and Virginia Burns Sr of Washington, DC, also predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, Stephen, Joseph Burns. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes School, Archbishop John Carroll High School and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School Bethesda, MD. .

He had a distinguished career as a master carpenter in the Washington area, working on many of the homes in the Potomac, MD area. Don was an avid fisherman, who loved the Potomac River and any body of water. He was quite the explorer whether by foot, motorcycle, or boat. He greeted each day as a gift and valued the love of family and friends and the beauty of nature. His life exemplified integrity and courage.

He is survived by his son, Joseph and his wife, Janice Burns Lexington, SC, his daughter, Bonnie Burns Sykesville, MD, his daughter, Kelly and husband, Thomas Roth New Market, MD. In addition he is survived by his wife, Lesley Nelson-Burns, Middletown, MD, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, one niece, one great-niece and one great-nephew, he is also survived by his sister, Margaret Condrill Oakton, VA. Proceded in death by his wife, Judith McNish Burns Gaithersburg, MD.

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702 . A luncheon will be provided on site.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wish-A-Fish Foundation

