

DONALD ALAN BUZZELL



Died peacefully September 25, 2019. Born to parents Dow A. and Grace H. Buzzell of Inglewood, NJ. He grew up in his father's home state Nebraska and was a resident of Arlington County since 1939. A graduate of Washington-Lee High School and George Washington University with a degree in civil engineering. Commissioned as a Naval Aviator in WWII, finished reserved service with a Seabee Unit and retired as Lieutenant Commander.

His career included cartographer with the Coast and Geodetic Survey, structural engineer, Army Corps of Engineers; project engineer; engineer research and development laboratory; heavy division construction manager, associated general contractors; executive vice president, American Consulting Engineers Council; Assistant executive director, American Society of Civil Engineers; Project engineer, National Institute of Building Sciences.