Dr. DONALD C. BROWDER
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Dr. Donald C. Browder transitioned peacefully into eternal rest after a lengthy illness. Donald Browder was born on March 2, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio where he attended East High School. He graduated from Capital University in Ohio with a degree in Biology. Donald Browder enlisted in the United States Army
and served from 1957-1959. He graduated from Howard University Medical School in Washington, DC in 1968 and worked for Freedman's Hospital, Cafritz Hospital and Saint Elizabeth's Hospital where he retired in 2000 after over 25 years of government service. Dr. Browder is predeceased by his parents, Clarke M. Browder and Margaret E. Browder of Columbus, Ohio and his sister, Dr. Donna Evans. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Dr. Norma J. Browder, hischildren, Clarke K. Browder and Robin T. Browder, Esq of Washington DC, his grandchildren, Clarke A. Browder, Lauren D. Browder, Daniel G. Swinson and Camille Z. Swinson, a great grandchild, Emmanuel Browder, a niece, Jocelyn Smith
of Encino, California and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 19, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home. Visitation at 12:30 p.m. and Funeral Services at 1:30 p.m., Entombment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.