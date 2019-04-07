Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD CAMBELL Sr..



DONALD BERLIN CAMPBELL, SR.



It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Captain Donald "Don" Berlin Campbell, Sr., CEC, USN (Ret.) of Easton, MD on March 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of Easton; sons, Donald B. Campbell, Jr., (Ann Marie) of Collegeville, PA, Joseph A. Campbell (Susanna) of Arlington, VA, Richard O. Campbell (Kris) of Montgomery Village, MD; stepsons, Jason D. Alim (Shelley) of Durham, NC; Nicholas C. Alim (Dorothy) of Carmichael, CA and 13 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.