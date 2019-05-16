DONALD C. CAPPS "Donnie"
The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters
of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother Donald C.
"DONNIE" CAPPS on Friday, May 10, 2019. Brother CAPPS was appointed to the Department on November 9, 1968 to Engine 3 and retired on April 5, 1991 as a Firefighter at Truck 3. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kalas Funeral Home - Edgewater, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.