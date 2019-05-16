The Washington Post

DONALD "Donnie" CAPPS (1945 - 2019)
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
  • "Rest in peace Donnie"
    - Melodie Miller
  • "Please accept our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your..."
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
DONALD C. CAPPS "Donnie"  

The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother Donald C.
"DONNIE" CAPPS on Friday, May 10, 2019. Brother CAPPS was appointed to the Department on November 9, 1968 to Engine 3 and retired on April 5, 1991 as a Firefighter at Truck 3. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kalas Funeral Home - Edgewater, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
bullet Firefighters bullet World War II
