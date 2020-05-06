Donald Cather (Age 71)
Donald E. Cather "Donnie" of Montgomery Village, MD, son of the late Pete and Mary Cather, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Donnie lived the majority of his life in the Maryland area. Born in 1948, he was raised in Bethesda and graduated from Walter Johnson Senior High School (1966). After graduating from Montgomery Junior College (1968) he went on to graduate from Bradley University (1971) in Peoria, IL with a BS degree in Business Administration. He worked for Sears for several years during which he was enlisted in the U.S. Army
Reserves. He then had an outstanding career as a Sales Manager/Associate with Bray & Scarff specializing in home appliances and custom kitchens from which he retired. His hobbies included following the Washington Redskins. He was the husband of the late Victoria Lynn Dales Cather. Also survived by his sister, Patricia G. Cather of Hemmingway, SC; brother, William L. Cather, sister-in-law, Mary H. Cather, and nephew, Nicholas D. Cather, all of Mansfield, TX; and many other relatives and friends. Interment will be private.