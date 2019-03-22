

DONALD E. CROCKER "Crocker"

MSGT, U.S. Army



Crocker passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, March 17, 2019, at the age of 70. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jeong. He is predeceased by his father, Richard H. Crocker and is survived by his mother, Willa N. Crocker. Father of Donna E. Crocker Arnold (Scott) and Lynda C. O'Neal (Mark); grandfather of Connor S. Arnold, Kylee T. O'Neal, and Cassidy E. Arnold; brother of George Allen Crocker, Sr. (Carolyn W.), William Arthur Crocker, Sylvia Crocker Henry (Sam), and Barbara Crocker Boyette (Ken). Survived also by his special family Russ Bannerman and Tdet Chotikul; brother-in-law Hur Youngseak (Jeong Gumhee); nephew Hur Song and niece Eun Jung. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Sunday, March 24 from 4 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held Monday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.