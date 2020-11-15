

Donald Davis

Born September 10, 1946 Died June 4, 2020 LTC (R) Donald Davis was born in Beaufort, South Carolina and raised by Edna Toomer Black and Henry H. Black who preceded him in death. Donald was a humble servant-leader, a man of many talents, and strong convictions. Growing up in a Christian home he accepted Christ at an early age. Donald was affectionately known as "Duck' to family and friends. He was a dearly beloved and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend. He peacefully transitioned at home with his family on June 4, 2020, under Hospice Care. His civilian education included Robert Smalls High School, diploma; South Carolina State University, B.S in Business Education; and Jackson State University, M.S in Business Administration. In August 1968, LTC (R) Davis received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Armor Corps. He was a decorated Vietnam combat veteran who served honorable for 24 years. He commanded in numerous positions CONUS and OCON US. His awards and decorations included Legion of Merit (1 Oak Leaf Cluster (olc)), Bronze Star Medal (I olc), Bronze Star w/ V device (I olc), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (I olc), Army Commendation Medal (4 olc), Army Achievement Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Service fv1edal, Vietnam Campaign Medal. Combat Infantry Badge and the Army Identification Badge. In April 1994, LTC (R) Davis and his family united with Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, VA and he served faithfully as a deacon, teacher, usher, mentor, and a member of the audio-visual ministry. He was a volunteer within the community and provided services to many. He is also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Inc. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Priscilla and his son, Donald, Jr. of Springfield, VA; and his siblings, Gloria Davis Williams, New York, NY, Charles Davis, Brooklyn, NY, Roberta Davis Gordon New York, NY, Jessie Black (Regina) Winston Salem, NC, and Melvin Toomer (Denise), San Mateo, CA. He was preceded in death by siblings: Claude Abner, Ronald Davis, Claude Davis, Alvin Davis, and Gwendolyn Davis. He also leaves to cherish his memories a multitude of relatives and friends. Services will be held at the Belvoir Chapel Ft Belvoir, VA on November 18, 2020.Final Resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors on November 19, 2020. Funeral Arrangements by Chinn-Baker Funeral Service, 2605 South Shirlington Road, Arlington, VA 22206, 703-9791666.



