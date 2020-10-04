DONALD DEAN

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Don went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and joins in Heaven, beloved wife Cora and daughter, Carrie. He was a loving father to Cliff (Mischelle), Debbie (Steve), Cris (Linda), Dave (Linda), and Doug (Amy); grandfather to 21 and great grandfather to seven; and former spouse to wonderful Martha Johnson. Don had a long career with IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin. He enjoyed raising and showing Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, collecting duck decoys, as well as 37 years breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. He loved being involved in the Race Track Chaplaincy of America. Don will be laid to rest at United Methodist Church in Potomac, MD. More Donald Kenyon Dean life details at