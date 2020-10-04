1/
DONALD DEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Kenyon Dean (Age 85)  
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Don went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and joins in Heaven, beloved wife Cora and daughter, Carrie. He was a loving father to Cliff (Mischelle), Debbie (Steve), Cris (Linda), Dave (Linda), and Doug (Amy); grandfather to 21 and great grandfather to seven; and former spouse to wonderful Martha Johnson. Don had a long career with IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin. He enjoyed raising and showing Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, collecting duck decoys, as well as 37 years breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. He loved being involved in the Race Track Chaplaincy of America. Don will be laid to rest at United Methodist Church in Potomac, MD. More Donald Kenyon Dean life details at www.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved