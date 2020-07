The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother Donald L. Delap, who died on July 25, 2020, in Virginia. There will be a visitation on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA. Interment: Private