

Donald A. Didden, Sr,



On May 19, 2020, Donald A. Didden, Sr, passed away from this life. Mr. Didden was survived by his loving wife, Maryellen Gavin Didden; his three children, Donald A. Didden, Jr; David A. Didden (Rhoya T. Didden); and Sarah E. Didden; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James M. Didden. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George A. Didden III, and Richard A. Didden, and by his sister, Dorothee Didden Riederer.

Mr. Didden was a longtime banker in the District of Columbia, working for The National Capital Bank for 41 years and retiring in 2011 as Executive Vice President, and remained a member of the bank's board of directors until the time of his death.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Johns College High School and subsequently studied with the American Institute of Banking. In his earlier days he was interested in youth sports and coached several years in youth soccer and basketball.

A private ceremony will be held at Christ Church Parish in Stevensville, MD, at a time and date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations, in Mr. Didden's name, to Christ Church Parish of Kent Island.