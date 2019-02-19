

Donald Leon Doby

MGySgt (Retired)



On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Donald passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81. Donald was born on February 19, 1937 in Barnwell County, SC to the late, Rev. Woodrow and Mary Alice Doby. Donald is survived by his wife Gloria A. Doby of 53 years; his daughters Donna (Eric) Doby Stringer, Stephanie Doby; two grandchildren, Nyoko Stringer and Bryson Stringer; brother Woodrow Doby, Jr.; sisters Minnell (Aaron) Wilson and Alice Ross. He is also remembered by a host of dear family members and longtime friends and colleagues.

Donald joined the U.S. Marines where he served 26 years before his retirement. He then went on to work at Howard University in Washington, DC retiring again after 18 years. In retirement, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a real estate agent, served over 30 years as a Deacon at Hillcrest Baptist Church and was an active life time member of DAV Chapter 17.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2200 Iverson St., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Visitation is at 10 a.m., services to follow at 11 a.m.