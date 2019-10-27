The Washington Post

DONALD ECKBERG (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ECKBERG.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Glenmont United Methodist Church
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Glenmont United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Donald Melvin Eckberg (Age 84)  

Donald Melvin Eckberg of Silver Spring, MD, died on October 23, 2019. He was born February 20, 1935 in Litchfield, MN to Melvin and Selma Eckberg. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1957 then served in the Army for two years and the I.R.S. for 37 years. He was a CPA. He loved to read, volunteer at his church, and relax with his dogs. Don is survived by his wife Darlene Eckberg, sons, Erik, Brent and Blaine, his daughters, Donnette and Benita, and grandchildren Scott, Nicolette, Krista, and Annika. A Visitation will be held at Glenmont United Methodist Church, 12901 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, November 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; where the Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Donations in his name can be made to Glenmont UMC.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.