

Donald Melvin Eckberg (Age 84)



Donald Melvin Eckberg of Silver Spring, MD, died on October 23, 2019. He was born February 20, 1935 in Litchfield, MN to Melvin and Selma Eckberg. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1957 then served in the Army for two years and the I.R.S. for 37 years. He was a CPA. He loved to read, volunteer at his church, and relax with his dogs. Don is survived by his wife Darlene Eckberg, sons, Erik, Brent and Blaine, his daughters, Donnette and Benita, and grandchildren Scott, Nicolette, Krista, and Annika. A Visitation will be held at Glenmont United Methodist Church, 12901 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, November 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; where the Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Donations in his name can be made to Glenmont UMC.