Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his three sons; Donald Edwards, Jr. (Lynette), Dion Edwards (Yolanda) and De'Von Briggs; daughter, Monique Duncan; seven grandchildren; De'Quan, Mekhi, Dinah, Dylan, Dorian, Donovan and Logan; sister, Lela Edwards; significant other, Sonya Stevens, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Edwards, Sr. will lie in state at Gospel Ark Temple, 4551 Benning Road, NE on Monday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial.