

DONALD LEIGH ELDER

September 11, 1945 - May 24, 2019



Don Elder passed away peacefully at home in Alexandria, VA on May 24, 2019. He was born in the District of Columbia and raised in Arlington, VA. He served in the Marine Corps and attended college at Virginia Tech, then followed with a teaching position at the University. His career as a Public Affairs Officer and journalist began at the Department of Agriculture. There he also hosted a weekly television program "A Better Way" discussing economics and consumer issues. His career later included communications and public affairs work at both the Federal Trade Commission and the Small Business Administration. Subsequent to his retirement, he created a communications consulting business. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 32 years, his brother, Robert Elder (Candace) of Pittsboro, NC, and nephews Robert Elder and Christopher Elder, and his sister-in-law Joan (Mark) Fontes of Cary, NC and nieces Sara Fontes and Katherine (Joe) Stokan. He was a member of the National Press Club, a founding member of the Men's Titanic Society, and Mount Vernon Country Club. A private burial service will be held June 1 at Ivy Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2 at 7:45 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, USA, or Redrover (formerly United Animal Nations). Please view and sign the family guestbook at