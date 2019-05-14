The Washington Post

DONALD EVERSOLE

Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Notice
Donald Ross Eversole  

Died on May 11, 2019. Mr. Eversole was a loving husband and father, successful business owner, and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Theresa, and their two daughters, Rachel and Julia; five siblings, Mark, Leslie, Carole, Shari and Gail and their spouses; and a large extended family.
Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or .
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2019
