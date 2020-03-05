

DONALD W. FARRELL

May 30, 1930- February 29, 2020



"Don" William Farrell, 89, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA.

Don was born May 30, 1930, to John and Hilda Farrell. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, John Farrell Jr. (Jeanne). Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Betty, sister Patricia Marinelli, daughters Monica (Boris), Donna (Michael), Ellen (Robert) and son Michael (Andrea), ten grandchildren, beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Don served in the United States Army during the Korean War before returning home to run the family steel business.

He earned his law degree from SUNY Buffalo. He began his law career with the Federal Reserve and later joined the Small Business Administration where he worked for 20 years, retiring as Associate General Counsel for the Office of Intra-Agency Affairs. In addition, he had a private tax law practice and served as an Adjunct Professor for the Federal Executive Institute and an Administrative Law judge for the State Department.

A celebration of his life will be held at Unity Church of Charlottesville at 1pm Saturday, March 7 with a reception to follow at the family home.