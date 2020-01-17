DONALD FORBES
Captain Donald Kerry "Deke" Forbes, USN (Ret), died on January 5, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. He was 93 years of age. A graduate of the US Naval Academy and career Naval Aviator, he served in various Fighter, Heavy Attack and Experimental Test Squadrons. He earned BS and MS degrees in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and the University of Michigan
respectively and was a graduate of the Naval War College and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He commanded Naval Air Station Quonset Point, RI in 1972 and served as the 65th Commandant of Midshipmen, US Naval Academy, from 1973-1976. Retiring from the Navy in 1977, he worked for Booz, Allen & Hamilton until final retirement in 1986. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, the late Rosamond Marshall Forbes, who passed away in March 2013. He is survived by their three children, Kerry Forbes Johnson (Rick), Dale Kimberly Forbes, and Donald Christopher Forbes (Erin); 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the US Naval Academy Chapel, followed by a reception in Alumni Hall. Inurnment will take place in the Naval Academy Columbarium. Memorials may be made to the US Naval Academy Foundation (Athletic and Scholarship Program), 25 Maryland Ave Annapolis MD 21401.