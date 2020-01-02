The Washington Post

DONALD GARNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD GARNER.
Service Information
Wake
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Image Community Baptist Church
1839 Alabama Ave., SE
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Image Community Baptist Church
1839 Alabama Ave., SE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Pastor DONALD McCRAE GARNER  

Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Devoted husband of Christina Garner; loving father of Valerie Garner, Peli Woods (Andre), Lauren Smithen (Brian) and Adrienne Glascoe (Christopher). Also survived by three siblings; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Friday, January 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 4 from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at New Image Community Baptist Church, 1839 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment Cool Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Gaston, NC on January 7. Services by FREEMAN.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.