Pastor DONALD McCRAE GARNER
Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Devoted husband of Christina Garner; loving father of Valerie Garner, Peli Woods (Andre), Lauren Smithen (Brian) and Adrienne Glascoe (Christopher). Also survived by three siblings; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Friday, January 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 4 from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at New Image Community Baptist Church, 1839 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment Cool Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Gaston, NC on January 7. Services by FREEMAN.