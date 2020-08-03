DONALD GOLDSCHEN

Passed away on July 31, 2020. Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Goldschen. He is survived by his sons, Alan (Susan) Goldschen and Steven (Michelle) Goldschen; his grandchildren, Laurne (Matt), Ethan (Nidhi), and Hannah; and a host of family and friends. Donald spent his early years in Chicago and later moved to Los Angeles. He started his early career in physics, and later worked as a professor after receiving his doctorate. He is a cancer survivor and had a true passion for magic. He enjoyed showing others magic tricks in retirement. Donald will be laid to rest on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 a.m at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.