

Donald Haines

May 5, 1950 - April 24, 2020



Don died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Washington, DC. He grew up in northern Minnesota, where he formed lifelong friendships and a love of snowy weather. He was a graduate of East Grand Forks Senior High School, Harvard College, and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Don had a brilliant mind, a childlike capacity for delight, and was a dedicated and imaginative mentor to young people. He had a knack for turning mundane events into epic adventures, and the word 'moderation' never quite made it into his extensive vocabulary. He enjoyed music, books, movies, every holiday, and he especially loved sharing these enthusiasms with his friends. He cared deeply about the causes that mattered to him - free speech, equality, human rights, and workers rights - and he pursued these goals in his work with labor unions and the ACLU.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Haines and four brothers and one sister. He is survived by sisters Phyllis Aarhus, Beverly Heppner, Alyce Smith , many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

No services are planned. Remembering Don's values and interests, donations can be made to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). And, please support newspapers!