

DONALD GLEN HAMLIN (Age 65)



On Sunday, June 16, 2019 Donald "Don" Glen Hamlin of Alexandria, Virginia passed away in the hospital after three weeks in the intensive care unit. Donald was born September 8, 1953, the youngest of four siblings. He attended Groveton High School, class of 1971. He earned an Associates of Science in Business Administration from Northern Virginia Community College and then continued his education with a Bachelor of Science from George Mason University in 1977. Donald had a distinguished 30 year career with the U.S. Government, retiring in 2007 from his position as an information technology specialist for the Department of the Navy. In retirement, Don stayed active and was proud to be a part of his community. He gladly volunteered in many ways and was currently serving as President of the Riverside Gardens Civic Association. Don lived his whole life as a resident of Alexandria and had a wealth of knowledge about local events and history. He was a captivating storyteller. Don enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to his yard, and he took an annual vacation to see the western parts of the United States. The national parks were some of his favorite places. Don liked to make the most of the seasons, and was known for his creative Christmas and Halloween decorations, and for sharing fireworks on the Fourth of July. Being a kid at heart, Donald befriended people of all ages and was never shy to make conversation. His good nature and can-do attitude will be truly missed. Donald was predeceased by his parents Gyland Hamlin and Catherine Romano Hamlin of Alexandria, VA. He is survived by his siblings - twin brother Daniel Hamlin, Tony Hamlin, and Patricia Hamlin; cousins Maria Ball, Patrick Romano, and Terry Hamlin; nephews Daniel, James, and Joseph Hamlin; and numerous family and friends.

A service to celebrate Donald's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Alexandria VA; reception to follow. For those wishing to send a memorial gift, please make a donation to St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 8531 Riverside Road, Alexandria, VA 22308.