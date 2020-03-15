The Washington Post

DR. DONALD D. HAUT, SR.  

Donald D. Haut, M.D., of Alexandria, VA, died at home with family by his side on March 2, 2020. Dr. Haut grew up in New Castle, DE, the son of Henry Nathaniel and Frances Sheridan Haut. He graduated from Western Maryland College in 1954 and from the Temple University School of Medicine in 1958. He was a Captain in the US Army and continued his service in the Army Medical Reserves until 1965. After completing his residency at George Washington University Hospital, he began his private practice in internal medicine. During his career, he was also Chief of Medicine at Alexandria Hospital in the early 1980s and a Northern Virginia Medical Examiner from the early 1980s until his retirement in 2017. Throughout his life he enjoyed being a part of his community, as well as traveling internationally with family, antique furniture, woodworking, tennis, raw oysters, Glenlivet, and ties. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
