

Donald Ray Hayes

(Age 84)



Of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Beatrice Hayes and Raymond Hayes. Don grew up in Herrington, Kansas and received his degree from Kansas State University. Don and his wife Sonya (who predeceased him in 2007) enjoyed 51 years of marriage. During that time, Don was employed at Mobil Oil Corporation for 36 years.

Survivors include his wife, Judi Hayes; three sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Pam Hayes of Texas, Greg and Kathleen Hayes of California, Phil (Bo) and Christine Hayes of Rhode Island; five grandchildren, Lauren Hayes, Shannon Hayes, Meagan Dillard and her husband, Donnie Dillard, Tyler Hayes and Jake Benford; two great-grandchildren, Donald Dillard and Hayes Dillard.