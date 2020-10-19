1/
DONALD HENSON
Dr. DONALD E. HENSON  
Captain, U.S. Public Health Service (Ret.)   Donald Earl Henson, M.D., 85, long-time resident of Bethesda, MD, with his wife and daughter by his side, passed away on September 29, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Mathleen and his beloved daughter Marie Celeste. Because of the pandemic, the viewing on Wednesday, October 21 at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD must be private. A private Mass will be offered at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Garrett Park, MD on October 22 and private interment will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery near Annapolis, MD. A celebration of Dr. Henson's life will be open to all as soon as pandemic conditions permit. The family would be grateful for memories of Dr. Henson to be sent to hensonma10@gmail.com. For full obituary, and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 19, 2020.
