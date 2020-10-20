DONALD HENSON

HENSON Dr. DONALD E. HENSON Captain, U.S. Public Health Service (Ret.) Donald Earl Henson, M.D., internationally renowned pathologist and cancer researcher and long-time resident of Bethesda, Maryland, with his wife and daughter by his side, passed away on September 29, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He served as a Public Health Officer in the Commissioned Corps, United States Public Health Service from 1969 to 1999, attaining the rank of Captain. He continued his professional activities at local institutions until just last year. Dr. Henson was born on March 12, 1935 in St. Louis, MO, the only child of Kathryn Mary (nee Meier) and William Earl Henson, a machinist at the Universal Match Company in St. Louis, MO. He was graduated from St. Louis University High School, where he participated in Air Force ROTC. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, with a minor in Philosophy, from St. Louis University and earned his Medical Degree from St. Louis University Medical School. He completed his first Postdoctoral Fellowship, in Microbiology, at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, PA and subsequently completed his internship, residency, and a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Pathology at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago. In 1969, he joined the US Public Health Service and the National Institutes of Health and eventually the Laboratory of Pathology of the National Cancer Institute. He served as Program Director for Diagnosis in the Breast Cancer Program of the Division of Cancer Biology and Diagnosis; Program Director for the Early Detection Branch in the Division of Cancer Prevention; and Program Director in the Cancer Biomarkers Research Group. Dr. Henson's pioneering research included reporting the pathology of CMV hepatitis. In collaboration with the U of Illinois, he was among the first to treat leukemia in children with L-Asparaginase. Collaborating with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Dr. Henson was among the first group to show that NMR, now called MRI, could detect cancer in the living animal. Research interests included the analysis of prognostic factors, diagnostic encoding, and the morphology of pre-cancerous lesions. At the College of American Pathologists, he initiated the publication of practice protocols for anatomic pathology. All laboratories are now required to use these protocols as part of accreditation with the College. His pioneering work in developing cancer staging systems includes The College of American Pathologists' Systematized Nomenclature of Pathology and Systematized Nomenclature of Medicine. In 1976, he co-authored The World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases for Oncology (ICD-O), offering the staging guidelines, known as the TNM Staging System, for solid tumors observed in clinical practice. For many years, he served as the United States representative to the TNM Committee of the International Union Against Cancer in Geneva. He served as Chair of the American Joint Committee on Cancer and Chair of the Cancer Committee of the College of American Pathologists. After retiring from the Public Health Service in 1999, from 2002 to 2014 Dr. Henson continued his work on prognostic factors and cancer patient staging and outcome prediction as Director of the Office of Cancer Prevention and Control at the George Washington University Cancer Institute. Beginning in 2014 he continued this research at USUHS (Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences), most recently with grants from the Murtha Cancer Research Center. He has served as a consultant to the World Health Organization and to the Pan American Health Organization. He served as a medical delegate to the Soviet Union during the cold war. He assisted the Brazilian Ministry of Health in the development of tumor registration. He was invited by the Radiation Effects Research Foundation in Japan where he published on the incidence of breast cancer in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors. He held faculty positions in Departments of Pathology at Georgetown University School of Medicine, George Washington University School of Medicine, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). He also served as Clinical Prof of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the GWU School of Public Health and as Adj Assistant Professor in the Dept of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at USUHS. Dr. Henson published 235 peer-reviewed manuscripts and 20 chapters in books and manuals. In addition to The International Classification of Diseases for Oncology, he is the co-author of 3 eds. of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Fascicle Tumors of the Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Bile Ducts, and Vaterian System. He also co-authored 3 eds. of the reference work The Pathology of Incipient Neoplasia. He served on the National Digestive Diseases Advisory Board, the Advisory Board of the Veterans Administration for Prostate Cancer Study, Women's Health Advisory Board for the Department of Health in Washington, DC and as Chair of the Tumor Registry Advisory Board for the Department of Health in Washington, DC. Dr. Henson was awarded The Commendation Medal and The Outstanding Service Medal for Exemplary Performance of Duty by the Department of Health and Human Services, United States Public Health Service. He is one of few to be placed on the Roll of Honor at the Union for International Cancer Control in Geneva, Switzerland. He was a member of the Academy of Medicine in Washington, DC. He had been a member of the Cosmos Club since 1977. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Mathleen and his beloved daughter Marie Celeste, his goddaughter Lisa Marie Coll, his godson Matthew Grady, his foster daughter Kristina Ignatius, as well as his cousins Ron Meier and Harry Leon Ellis, Brother-in-Law Raymond Trudt, Sisters-in-Law Nancy Trudt and Rosemary Gasbarri, niece Angeline Decker (Tony), nephew Paul Trudt (Pam), his great nieces and nephews Eryn, Paige, Owen, and Bryce, his young cousins Cheril, Marti, Stephanie and Ron, and students, colleagues, and friends around the world. Because of the pandemic, the viewing on Wednesday, October 21 at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD must be private. A private Mass will be offered at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Garrett Park, MD on October 22 and private interment will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery near Annapolis, MD. A celebration of Dr. Henson's life will be open to all as soon as pandemic conditions permit. The family would be grateful for memories of Dr. Henson to be sent to hensonma10@gmail.com
. For full obituary, and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com