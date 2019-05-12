The Washington Post

DONALD HILL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD HILL.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Horsehead Rd
Brandywine, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Horsehead Rd
Brandywine, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Horsehead Rd
Brandywine, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Horsehead Rd
Brandywine, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DONALD D. HILL  

On Sunday May 5, 2019 of Brandywine, Md. Devoted father of Renee Young-Howard (Daryl). He leaves to cherish his grandchildren, Lacy, Kevin, Lekia Jones, Melissa, Daryl Jr., Mariah, McKayla, and Mckenzie Young; great-grandchildren, Samiya, Malaya, Arriyanna, Ryan Jr., Naleya; and Kalia; one brother Joseph Hill (Lucille), and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church 17502 Horsehead Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.