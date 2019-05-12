DONALD D. HILL
On Sunday May 5, 2019 of Brandywine, Md. Devoted father of Renee Young-Howard (Daryl). He leaves to cherish his grandchildren, Lacy, Kevin, Lekia Jones, Melissa, Daryl Jr., Mariah, McKayla, and Mckenzie Young; great-grandchildren, Samiya, Malaya, Arriyanna, Ryan Jr., Naleya; and Kalia; one brother Joseph Hill (Lucille), and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church 17502 Horsehead Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608.