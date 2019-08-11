The Washington Post

DONALD HOGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD HOGAN.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Donald J. Hogan  
(Age 89)  

Don died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Don grew up in Washington, DC, attended Gonzaga College High School and graduated from The Catholic University of America School of Architecture. He worked as an architect from 1953-2005. He was an original member of Our Lady of Mercy Church at which he and Ann, his wife, coached numerous boys' and girls' basketball teams. He became director of the C.Y.O. of Washington, DC. Don is survived by Ann, his wife of 65 years, and family, Don, Jr. (Lurana), Pat, Kathleen, Ann Healey (Steve) and Mary; grandchildren, Ben, Michelle, John, Shannon, Clare and Dylan; his sister, Marion O'Donnell and over 50 nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gonzaga College High School and The Catholic University of America.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.