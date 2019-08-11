

Donald J. Hogan

(Age 89)



Don died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Don grew up in Washington, DC, attended Gonzaga College High School and graduated from The Catholic University of America School of Architecture. He worked as an architect from 1953-2005. He was an original member of Our Lady of Mercy Church at which he and Ann, his wife, coached numerous boys' and girls' basketball teams. He became director of the C.Y.O. of Washington, DC. Don is survived by Ann, his wife of 65 years, and family, Don, Jr. (Lurana), Pat, Kathleen, Ann Healey (Steve) and Mary; grandchildren, Ben, Michelle, John, Shannon, Clare and Dylan; his sister, Marion O'Donnell and over 50 nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gonzaga College High School and The Catholic University of America.