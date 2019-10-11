

DONALD HOLMES



On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Donald Carver Holmes Jr passed away at the age of 75. Don, as he was known to friends and colleagues, was the youngest attorney to make partner at Jones, Day Reavis & Pogue, one of the largest law firms in the world. An accomplished government contract specialist, Don practiced law for over 50 years and was active up until the time of his death. Don came to the aid of anyone in need of legal assistance, particularly those who could not afford it. When he wasn't writing memos, Don actively contributed to his community in Greensboro, Maryland by serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner and as a member of the Greensboro Historical Society. He loved stray animals of all types and fed the feral feline population in his neighborhood for many years. Don is survived by his two children, Tiffany Holmes and Skip Holmes; his four grandchildren; and his life-partner, Kathy Lloyd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Caroline County Humane Society. Services will be held privately.