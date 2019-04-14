Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON Donald Alvin Jackson Passed away April 10, 2019 at age 91. He was a strong, dedicated and protective man. Of his most important imperatives, seeking truth carried the most significance. Don Jackson honorably served in the Army during WWII. He was called up again to serve in the Korean "Conflict" (He greatly disliked the word "conflict," as it diluted the reality of war). He earned several merits (military and otherwise) over his long life, while challenging politics along the way-especially those quick to support sending our young soldiers to war without truly understanding its true horrors. In Don's early career, he was called to Puerto Rico. While there, he supported the FBI in the prevention of hardware theft. At a social outing, he met and fell in love with a brillant and sweet, multi-lingual translator working for the FBI. She would become the love of his life and his wife, Edna "Punch" Jackson, of 60+ years. They married in New York, followed by living/working in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Taiwan, Washington, DC, and traveling the world together. In New Jersey, Don worked at Bell Labs and later shared how very privileged he was to work on projects with some of the brightest minds of the century. He was proud to include having worked with Physicist Dr Gene Fubini, and Clarence "Kelly" Johnson (U-2, A11/12/SR-71 Blackbird designer). Don held Top Security Clearances, earning them at a time when it was not a matter of privilege. Rather, it was the result of a judicious vetting process, attained by only a select few whose track record of unwavering allegiance to their country warranted such. Don's career included Senior roles with the DoD/CIA/SAC (Strategic Air Command), at the Pentagon, with NORAD and ELINT Staff Office (ESO). Don worked on SIGNIT Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("Project Oxcart"), and at "Skunkworks, (projects included the A-12, U-2 and SR-71 and others). When Don first announced that he had decided to leave the Agency, the "Cuban Missile Crisis" unfolded. The Office of the Secretary of Defense asked that he remain where he worked with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President John F. Kennedy to support its successful resolution (years later, he shared with family and friends, "Thank God JFK was President!"). In pursuit of keeping our country safe, Don flew from one end of the planet to the other, sometimes stopping along the way on aircraft carriers or ballistic missile submarines. His career was deemed vital to National Security. From working with the JCS and JFK to Ronald Reagan, there are some men, like Don Jackson, who operate behind the scenes in crucial and important roles, but do so without any public acclaim. Much we may never know, but many unsung heroes operate this way. Don had amazing passion with his engineering and technical background, that he lent to all of his missions. Aside from his love of all things technical and mechanical, Don was loyal to family and friends, with worldwide and lifetime friendships. Don is survived by his daughter, JoAnn and his two sons, Donnie and Dean Jackson. Don and his wife, Punch also both possessed a deep love and understanding for music and animals. This DNA will carry forward in gratitude. Services at a later date.Don and his wife, Punch also both possessed a deep love and understanding for music and animals. This DNA will carry forward in gratitude. Services at a later date.

