Donald Stuart Jacobs (Age 89)  
Died peacefully at home in Delray Beach, Florida on November 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Don was born on October 31, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1954, Don married the love of his life, Sandy Schwartz. After retiring as an accountant with the Dept. of the Navy in 1992, Don played bridge, wintered in Florida, and loved cruising. Don's heart and home were always open, and he will forever live in our memories. The most important thing in his life was his family who he loved selflessly. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sandy, their three children, Shelley Frazier (Jack), Peter Jacobs (Lori), Brenda Simon, his grandchildren, Ryan Jacobs (Kara), Kyle Jacobs (Lauren), Brittany Harne (Alex), Sean Frazier, Rebecca Simon, and great-granddaughter, Margot Jacobs. He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Brian Simon and granddaughter, Lindsey Jacobs. The funeral service will be held virtually on November 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at rubinmemorialchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
