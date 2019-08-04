DONALD E. JARES
Donald E. Jares, 88, of Stuart, FL and Gainesville, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Lynmoore at Lawnwood Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Fort Pierce, FL from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Gainesville United Methodist in Gainesville, VA. Donald, a veteran of the United States Air Force
, is being buried at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.
Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years of marriage Bonnie and their three children Jeanine (Steve) Montgomery of Fairfax, VA; David (Dana) of Wake Forest, NC and Dan (Stephanie) of Raleigh, NC as well as six grandchildren. The measure of a life well lived is by the memories left behind. You left us with many wonderful memories, Dad ... We love you and miss you. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the in Don's honor are appreciated. https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
.