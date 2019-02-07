Rev. DONALD DEVOE McKENDREE JONES (Age 94)
On February 3, 2019 in Winchester, VA. He was the Pastor Emeritus of White Plains Presbyterian Church in White Plains, NY. He was married to Ann Padgett Jones for 17 years. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Ann Jones (Felix) of Tampa, FL.; Stuart McKendree Jones (Ruth), granddaughter Stephanie Jones, grandson, Stuart Jones, Jr.; and sister, Mary Geraldine Rhoades of Titusville, PA. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Canterbury Chapel 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr., Winchester, VA. Full obituary at www.phelpsfunerals.com.