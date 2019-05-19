JONES DONALD LLOID JONES "Don" Donald Lloid Jones "Don" passed away on April 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Don was born in Pueblo, Colorado, on May 21, 1933, to Lloid William Jones and Juanita Clare Nuttall. After his early years on the eastern Colorado prairies, the family moved to Denver. Don graduated from the Denver public schools and attended Northwestern University. He received a BA degree in journalism and an MA degree in public administration from the University of Colorado. Following service in the US Army, Don worked for the Colorado Municipal League. He subsequently moved to Salem, Oregon, where he became executive director of the League of Oregon Cities. After service in the administration of Oregon Governor Bob Straub, Don moved to Washington, DC, where he joined the senior staff of the National League of Cities. In addition to overseeing the state Municipal League programs, he organized and conducted training seminars and conferences on American government for local officials in several countries of the former Soviet Union, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Don was a long-time resident of the Dupont Circle neighborhood, where he was an active member in the Dupont Circle Conservancy, Dupont Circle Citizen's Association and Dupon Circle Village. He also volunteered for Food For Friends and SMYAL. Don was an avid fan of the arts, classical music, opera, travel in general and train travel in particular. He had the good fortune to visit all 50 states and over 35 countries. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Oparil Jones and sister, Nancy Adams. He is survived by Lee Buddendeck, his partner of 22 years; brother, Harrison Jones (wife Patricia), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and by sons, Donald Lloid Jr. (wife Leslie; granddaughter, Emma Rose) of Portland, Oregon, and Bradford William, (partner Michael Hope) of Seattle, Washington. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Friends Meeting of Washington, 2111 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008 at 2 p.m. on June 8, 2019.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Friends Meeting of Washington, 2111 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008 at 2 p.m. on June 8, 2019.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019